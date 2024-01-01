About this product
Pink Runtz THCa Resin
by HelloMary
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
