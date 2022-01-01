2 count packs, 20 count bottle & 60 count bottle of Day Time Gummies



-30mg of CBD



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher. Each bottle of fruity gummies contains a variety of flavors including sour apple and watermelon.



-Shaped liked cubes for comfortable consumption



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-All natural ingredients, no dyes.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Filtered Water, Apple Pectin, Carnauba Wax (Processing Aid), Citric Acid, Natural Watermelon and Mango Juice Concentrate with other Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil and Vegetable Juice Concentrate.



