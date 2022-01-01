About this product
Full spectrum CBG wax; extremely high in rare minor Cannabinoids, THCVa, CBD, CBC, CBN.
CBG has shown potential to be effective for pain relief, focus and energy. With strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBG is often a favorite cannabinoid. High in cannabinoids for a strong entourage effect and only Cannabis Derived Terpenes. (CDTs)
1 gram of CBG Wax. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer or quartz nail.
Ethanol extraction
CBG: 68.40%
CBD: 11.38%
THCVa: 2.70%
CBC: 2.35%
CBN: 1.70%
Total Cannabinoids: 86.53%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
