Full spectrum CBG wax; extremely high in rare minor Cannabinoids, THCVa, CBD, CBC, CBN.



CBG has shown potential to be effective for pain relief, focus and energy. With strong anti-inflammatory properties, CBG is often a favorite cannabinoid. High in cannabinoids for a strong entourage effect and only Cannabis Derived Terpenes. (CDTs)



1 gram of CBG Wax. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer or quartz nail.



Ethanol extraction



CBG: 68.40%



CBD: 11.38%



THCVa: 2.70%



CBC: 2.35%



CBN: 1.70%



Total Cannabinoids: 86.53%