About this product
Introducing High THCA prerolleds. Artisanal prerolleds made with material from our High THCA varieties and blended for 1:1 cannabinoid profiles. 1 Gram Prerolled.
Available in multiple varieties:
Bordeaux x Blueberry Muffin (1:1 THCA:CBDA)
6.43% THCA, 12.1% CBDA
Gelato #33 x Purple Haze (1:1 THCA:CBDA)
9.75% THCA, 9.10% CBDA
Cannatonic x Orange Glaze (1:1 THCA:CBDA)
7.24% THCA, 8.67% CBDA
Banana MAC (High THCA)
4.95% THCA, 13.64% CBDA
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
