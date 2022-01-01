Our new 1:1 oil now comes with a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC and CBN, and a proprietary terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects.



Is this Oil Right for Me?

CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy. This is not a blend meant for activity. Do not drive or operate any kind of machinery on this product. This product could cause you to fail a drug test.



Product Description

Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml

Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Extract Description

Type: Delta 8 THC, CBN, and CBC ratio blend

Amount: 300 mg (150 mg Δ8THC, 150 mg CBN), 600 mg (300 mg Δ8THC, 300 mg CBN), 1200 mg (600 mg Δ8THC, 600 mg CBN)