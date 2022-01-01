About this product
Our new 1:1 oil now comes with a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC and CBN, and a proprietary terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects.
Is this Oil Right for Me?
CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy. This is not a blend meant for activity. Do not drive or operate any kind of machinery on this product. This product could cause you to fail a drug test.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Extract Description
Type: Delta 8 THC, CBN, and CBC ratio blend
Amount: 300 mg (150 mg Δ8THC, 150 mg CBN), 600 mg (300 mg Δ8THC, 300 mg CBN), 1200 mg (600 mg Δ8THC, 600 mg CBN)
Is this Oil Right for Me?
CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy. This is not a blend meant for activity. Do not drive or operate any kind of machinery on this product. This product could cause you to fail a drug test.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Extract Description
Type: Delta 8 THC, CBN, and CBC ratio blend
Amount: 300 mg (150 mg Δ8THC, 150 mg CBN), 600 mg (300 mg Δ8THC, 300 mg CBN), 1200 mg (600 mg Δ8THC, 600 mg CBN)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”