Delta 8 Chocolate Squares (4) to a package 150mg Total



Serving Size 1/2 square 18.5mg or 1 square = 37mg of Delta-8



Delta-8 is an analogue of delta-9, the psychotropic chemical compound characteristic of marijuana. This means that they have similar chemical structures, but are different in certain aspects.



By combining it with chocolate - a food that is high in fatty lipids which allows for greater absorption of chemical compounds - Hemp Pantry has created a delicious, highly effective method of delta-8 consumption.



So, if you are looking to experience a clear minded high without the anxious experience that can be felt from delta-9, delta-8 is the thing for you.