About this product
About Our Delta 8 THC Tincture
Our Delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBN, CBDv, CBG, etc), and terpenes that help with effectiveness, and MCT as a carrier oil.
Delta 8 THC Tincture Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Container: Black glass tincture bottle with child-resistant 1ml dropper with metered pipette
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
