Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Victory Garden

Hemp Victory Garden

Hyper-Oxygenated Face Lotion

About this product

100% Organic and Terpene Rich! This face cream is Nature’s nourishment for a youthful complexion. It’s silky, never greasy. Plumps, moisturizes, and diminishes skin discoloration. Replenish Face Cream has carefully selected ingredients — featuring CBD Hemp Oil. Customers who have tried this have raved about how much they love it. There is just no better praise, as far as we are concerned!

NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS

https://hempvictorygarden.com/shop/hemp-oil-replenishing-face-cream/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!