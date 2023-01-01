These hemp pre-roll tubes are #7 recyclable and child-proof. Perfect for pre-rolls, cartridges, vape batteries, and any other products that need to be stored in a child-resistant pop-top tube. If you’re looking to add a logo to your hemp plastic tubes, contact our experts today! At hempak our goal is to reduce your and our footprint by reducing plastic waste. You can reduce your footprint with these biodegradable hemp plastic tubes. 500 units per case.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
hempak is on a mission to replace conventional plastic packaging with sustainable and hemp-based alternatives. We make biodegradable hemp plastic products and packaging that are not only environmentally friendly but also stylish and practical. Our team is passionate about helping businesses reduce their environmental impact, and we believe hemp is the key to a more sustainable future. We’re committed to providing an alternative to wasteful packaging that’s better for the planet and better for your bottom line.