These hemp containers jars are recyclable, airtight, and fit up to 4.5 grams of flower or 4 fluid oz. Perfect for storing flowers, creams, gummies, CBD, and other products. These jars come with a child resistant lid. Biodegradable jars, USA made and Child resistant! 125 units per case.
hempak is on a mission to replace conventional plastic packaging with sustainable and hemp-based alternatives. We make biodegradable hemp plastic products and packaging that are not only environmentally friendly but also stylish and practical. Our team is passionate about helping businesses reduce their environmental impact, and we believe hemp is the key to a more sustainable future. We’re committed to providing an alternative to wasteful packaging that’s better for the planet and better for your bottom line.