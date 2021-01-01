About this product

First featured in our MARCH 2017 Glassentials box. Feast your eyes on the FIRST Hemper sidecar rig! Like all HEMPER brand rigs, this piece is made with scientific glass, and due to its size, makes for a perfect budget travel bubbler. At just 6" tall, this little HEMPER ripper is super easy to take on the go. Featuring a multi slit, fixed inline perc for prime filtration. This piece is NOW AVAILABLE with different color accents at the mouthpiece and base! Includes a 14mm Male flower bowl



SPECS:



14mm Female Joint

6 Slit Inline Percolator

6 Inches Tall