The HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong is a classic piece with a little flair. The bright pink adds a new light to a timeless bong giving it the reliability of the beaker with the style of pretty, pretty pink.



Our Pink Beaker Bong features a straight downstem slide percolator with diffusion slits to further diffuse smoke or vapor. The classic base doesn't just make it sturdy, it allows for a wider water base giving your smoke more water to pass through with little splashback and in case any water comes up, we added a splashguard as well! In addition to the excellent function, the beaker chamber allows you to draw big rips, with little to no drag.



That's the beauty of the HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong!



SPECS:



Beaker Style

Straight slitted downstem perc

Straight Neck

14mm Female Joint

9'' Inches Tall

WHATS INCLUDED:



(1) Slide Downstem

(1) 14mm Male Joint Flower Bowl

(1) HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong