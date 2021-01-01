About this product
The HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong is a classic piece with a little flair. The bright pink adds a new light to a timeless bong giving it the reliability of the beaker with the style of pretty, pretty pink.
Our Pink Beaker Bong features a straight downstem slide percolator with diffusion slits to further diffuse smoke or vapor. The classic base doesn't just make it sturdy, it allows for a wider water base giving your smoke more water to pass through with little splashback and in case any water comes up, we added a splashguard as well! In addition to the excellent function, the beaker chamber allows you to draw big rips, with little to no drag.
That's the beauty of the HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong!
SPECS:
Beaker Style
Straight slitted downstem perc
Straight Neck
14mm Female Joint
9'' Inches Tall
WHATS INCLUDED:
(1) Slide Downstem
(1) 14mm Male Joint Flower Bowl
(1) HEMPER Pink Beaker Bong
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
