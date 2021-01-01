About this product
From Hemptastix farms comes a new high-quality CBD Cigarette made from 100% flower! No bio-mass!
Each cigarette contains 80-120mg of CBD
High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters
Product Details:
Contains 100% Organic Hemp flower
10 Cigarettes per package
High in Natural Terpenes
