Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes

Hemptastix CBD Cigarettes

About this product

From Hemptastix farms comes a new high-quality CBD Cigarette made from 100% flower! No bio-mass!

Each cigarette contains 80-120mg of CBD

High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters

Product Details:

Contains 100% Organic Hemp flower
10 Cigarettes per package
High in Natural Terpenes
