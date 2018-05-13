Herbal Dynamics
LA Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
LA Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!