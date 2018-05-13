Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Herbal Dynamics

Herbal Dynamics

LA Cake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

LA Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!