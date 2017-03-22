Herbal Dynamics
LA Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
LA Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!