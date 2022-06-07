About this product
Straight out of Grandma’s kitchen, Apple Betty by Herbies Seeds is a nostalgic apple pie-flavored delight with up to 33% THC and a lineage to write home about. She’ll glue you to the couch in a psychedelic daze and will never disappoint, yielding up to 2,600g/plant (91oz/plant) in just 65 days of flowering!
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.