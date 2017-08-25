About this product
Malawi OG is a cross of Chunky Cherry Malawi (which is a 70% indica/30% sativa cross of Cherry Malawi x Deep Chunk) with the classic indica strain Purple OG Kush.
Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa. This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days. Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.
Malawi effects
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
