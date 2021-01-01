Loading…
Logo for the brand High Five Farms

High Five Farms

Orange Headband

About this product

Two powerful Hybrids join forces in High Five Farms’ exclusive cut of Headband x New Freezeland - Headband (OG Kush x Sour Diesel) x New Freezeland Orange (Afghani and Skunk parentage). This Indica-leaning flower mixes Headband’s pungent diesel aromas with New Freezeland’s citrus and pine for a delectable terpene profile. Enjoy long-lasting physical sedation and soothing cerebral calm in no time after a hit or two of this smooth, woodsy smoke.

