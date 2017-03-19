About this product
Pink Lemonade is an indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through crossing Purple Kush X Lemon Skunk X an unknown strain. Even with the secrecy about its exact heritage, Pink Lemonade is one tasty bud that’s a favorite of indica lovers all over. Pink Lemonade has a flavor that’s just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of sour earth accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused, although easily distracted at times. As your mood builds, you energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity. With these effects and its high 17-22% THC level, Pink Lemonade is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, headaches or migraines, and chronic stress. Pink Lemonade buds have bright light minty green spade-shaped nugs with light orange hairs and a thick blanket of frosty golden colored crystals.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
134 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!