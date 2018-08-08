About this product
Citrus & Pine
Earthy & Pungent
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Sleepy, Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hnad-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
About this strain
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
Fire OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with