About this product
Berry, Candy
Menthol, Fruity
SENSATION
Uplifting Euphoria
Energizing, Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
This is how California was meant to be experienced.
- Strain specific
- Clear backside for easy view of flower
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- Hnad-trimmed
- Features many original legacy strains
- Color coded bags for strain type identification
About this strain
Using two of their own strains, Green Team Genetics’ Fruit Pie crosses workhorse Fruitbound with gassy, cherry strain Pie 95. With big yields, Fruit Pie puts out aromas ranging from sour candied fruit and berries to a menthol-like cherry dough, making this strain loud and delicious.
Fruit Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with