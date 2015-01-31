About this product
Lemon & Pine
Sweet & Sour
SENSATION
Energizing Happiness
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.
- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls
- Strain specific
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- All flower grind, no stems and no trim
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded tubes for strain type identification
- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
