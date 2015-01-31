About this product
Sour Citrus & Pine
Earthy Musk & Leather
SENSATION
Creative Mental Energy
Relaxed Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Quarter Ounce (7 Grams)
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
