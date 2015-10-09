About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Fruity
Herbal & Lemon Citrus
SENSATION
Creative Head Rush
Sinking Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
3.5G Indica Flower
About this strain
LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.
LA Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
52% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.