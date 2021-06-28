Loading…
Modified Grapes (0.5 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden
HybridTHC CBD
About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet Fruity Grape
Pungent Grape & Spice

SENSATION
Lifted Euphoria
Sociable & Unfocused

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA

About this strain

Picture of Modified Grapes
Modified Grapes

Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand High Garden
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.