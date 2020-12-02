About this product
Berry, Creamy
Fruity, Nutty & Sweet
SENSATION
Calming & Creative
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.
- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls
- Strain specific
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- All flower grind, no stems and no trim
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded tubes for strain type identification
- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable
About this strain
Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.
