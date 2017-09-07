Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

White Walker 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Herbal & Sweet
Hints of Pine & Sage

SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Uplifting

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Whitewalker OG effects

Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
