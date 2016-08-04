About this product
About this strain
Lemon Bubble effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
61% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
17% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!