About this strain
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
Wookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
