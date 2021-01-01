High State Farms
San Fernando Valley OG
About this product
San Fernando Valley OG is a pungent Sativa. The bud’s tend to be a bit smaller in size, but pack a punch. The Beautiful rich green’s with pops of bright green’s are easy on the eyes! This is a fantastic choice if you have aches and pains. SFVOG gives a relaxing high and is a heavy hitter, but also will get you moving if you tend to be a active person. The small Indica properties provide a slight body high that feels amazing. We recommend this strain to be when you are under the gun to get things done.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!