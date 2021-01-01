Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Royal Flush Flower 14g

by High Supply

About this product

Full-sized nugs for the true cannabis enthusiast. Our flower is trimmed, ready to use, and available in shareable sizes that all offer a great sativa, hybrid, or indica experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand High Supply
High Supply
Shop products
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.