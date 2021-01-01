About this product
Full-sized nugs for the true cannabis enthusiast. Our flower is trimmed, ready to use, and available in shareable sizes that all offer a great sativa, hybrid, or indica experience.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.