THCA % 31



Lemon Cherry Gelato is an insanely popular hybrid with a mysterious lineage—it could stem from Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies or even be a Runtz variation (Gelato x Z). This strain delivers a tingly, euphoric, and deeply relaxing high, making it a go-to for seasoned consumers.



Its bold aroma blends lime, berries, and citrus, while each smooth hit carries sweet lemon and fruity flavors. Caryophyllene-dominant, Lemon Cherry Gelato is a flavorful and potent choice for melting away stress, pain, and anxiety while keeping you in a blissful state.



Flavor and Aroma Profiles: Berry, Citrus, Fruity, Sweet

Genetic Background: Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Tree, Sunset Sherbert

May Relieve: Anxiety, Pain, Stress

Strain Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly



