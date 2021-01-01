At Higher Promos, we specialize in imprinted apparel, tradeshow displays, awards, cannabis accessories, and other promotional products for your dispensary, field, or grow process. We can put your logo on anything - just ask!



Higher Promos was founded by Nancy Gudekunst in 2015 to specifically work with the growing cannabis industry. A division of MARCO Ideas Unlimited, founded in Southern Oregon in 1959 by Nancy’s mother, we are proud of the successes accomplished during this difficult space and time to start a woman-owned business. Now grooming the third generation of our family for future ownership, you can count on Higher Promos to provide caring service to meet your needs for customized products of all kinds.