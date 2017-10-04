About this strain
Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
Pina Colada effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
