All Aerospaced Grinders by Higher Standards are available in a variety of colors and sizes to match every consumer's personalized needs. Known as the lux smoking authority, Aerospaced Grinders by Higher Standards features aircraft-grade aluminum with sharp diamond shaped teeth that finely grind material evenly and consistently
FEATURES
4-Piece Grinder
Pollen Catcher
Aircraft-Grade Aluminum
Sharp, Diamond-Shaped Teeth
Shreds Material To Even Consistency
Anodized Finish
Multiple Size Options
Higher Standards - Shop
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
