The Higher Standards Glass Taster is the perfect addition to your smoking toolkit. With its slender and discreet profile, it delivers instant hits and convenient smoking experiences in a matter of seconds. Constructed from medical-grade borosilicate, this pipe boasts remarkable durability and is extremely lightweight, making it the ideal on-the-go companion.



Features:

- Length: 3.5”

- Discreet & Portable

- Borosilicate Glass

- Narrow Bowl & Pinch

- Durable & Lightweight Design

- HS Triangle Artwork



At only 3.5 inches long, the Glass Taster features a narrow bowl for easy loading and a pinch for convenient airflow control. Now available in both clear and frosted options, this one-hitter pipe can also be easily cleaned with Higher Standards ISO Pure and Salt Rox products or any other care and maintenance items you may have at home. And with HS triangle artwork featured on each side of the piece, it makes a stylish statement wherever you travel!



Higher Standards was founded to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for an unparalleled smoking experience. From their collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass to premium care and maintenance products, they offer everything you need to enjoy your material at its finest flavor



Whether you’re looking for an upgrade on your current glass pieces or want something new for your travels, make sure to check out Higher Standards' awesome selection of smoking accessories. With their help, you’ll be able to enjoy smooth hits every time with minimal effort required—allowing you the freedom to relax like never before!

