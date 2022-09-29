About this product
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe is made in the USA and delivers a smooth, flavorful smoke in a handheld design. This spoon pipe is handcrafted from medical-grade borosilicate glass and has a three-millimeter thickness for extra durability.
The larger than average bowl allows for big rips and long-lasting sessions and with each draw, the chamber produces extraordinarily dense clouds of smoke. To regulate airflow, the Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe is designed with a side carburetor hole and flared mouthpiece which provides an airtight seal, so zero smoke is wasted.
The larger than average bowl allows for big rips and long-lasting sessions and with each draw, the chamber produces extraordinarily dense clouds of smoke. To regulate airflow, the Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe is designed with a side carburetor hole and flared mouthpiece which provides an airtight seal, so zero smoke is wasted.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Higher Standards - Shop
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.