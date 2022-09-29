About this product
The Higher Standards Premium Flower Kit contains exclusive accessories designed to elevate your smoking sessions to the next level.
Included is the Ash Catcher - a non-diffusion, dry catcher-style accessory that has a 45-degree neck & 14-millimeter female joint. Also included is the Premium Glass Bowl which is three-times larger than the standard Higher Standards bowl, but still features a 14-millimeter male joint.
Both are crafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, designed to transfer pure flavor. The Premium Flower Kit also features a Poker Tool Tip with an anodized aluminum construction and a matte texture for comfortable gripping.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
All-In-One Kit
Premium Smoking Accessories
Non-Diffusion Ash Catcher
Premium Glass Bowl
14 mm Joint
Lift Collar
Borosilicate Glass
Poker Tool Tip
Matte, Anodized Aluminum Tool
Reusable, Travel-Friendly Packaging
About this brand
Higher Standards - Shop
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
