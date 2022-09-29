About this product
Higher Standards collaborated with Blazer, the purveyor of the legendary Big Shot Torch, for this limited-edition concentrate rig torch. The pinnacle of craftsmanship and reliability, this precision engineered Higher Standards Big Shot Torch covers all your concentrate needs.
The Big Shot is one of the most powerful, and smallest, tools you’ll ever use. Boasting a Piezo crystal igniter, this torch lights up instantly with the push of a button—you don't need to carry a lighter with you. With over 35 minutes of high-grade 2500 °F burn time, this refillable, self-contained unit will meet all your needs.
About this brand
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
