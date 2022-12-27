Our Snoozeberry gummies have been created with love to promote a healthy night's sleep. They contain equal amounts of THC, CBD, and CBN; these cannabinoids work together to promote a restful night's sleep. The Snoozeberry gummies contain small amounts of other cannabinoids like CBC, THC-A, and CBG, which also work well with the other cannabinoids. All the cannabinoids working better together is called the entourage effect. You can read more about the entourage effect on our website under education. To make our Snoozeberry Gummies, we use three cannabis concentrates, CBN isolate, CBD FECO, and THC distillate, the CBD FECO and CBN isolate is made through ethanol extraction and the distillate is made through CO2 extraction.