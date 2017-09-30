Alien OG Infused Pre-Roll

by HIMALAYA
Hybrid THC 19% CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Alien OG, sometimes referred to as "Alien OG Kush," emerges from the genetic fusion of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush, creating a captivating hybrid strain. The flavor profile is equally enchanting, offering a symphony of flavors that tantalize the taste buds with each inhale.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Shop products
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  CA, US: CDPH-10002731
