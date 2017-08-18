About this product
Amnesia Cartridge
by HIMALAYA
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
