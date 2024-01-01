Apple Gravity Resin Concentrate

This strain delivers a deep, relaxing body high that’s perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. With its soothing effects and deliciously fruity aroma, Apple Gravity is an excellent choice for evening use, offering a tranquil experience that can help with sleep and full-body relaxation.

HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

Gravity Apple is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between an heirloom mix of the ‘Apple Custard’ variant of Sunset Sherbert OG and MAC. Gravity Apple is 25% THC, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gravity Apple effects include relaxed and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gravity Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Alluvium Organics and Happy Dreams Genetics, Gravity Apple features flavors like apple, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gravity Apple typically ranges from $40–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gravity Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

