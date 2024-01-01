About this product
About this strain
Gravity Apple is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between an heirloom mix of the ‘Apple Custard’ variant of Sunset Sherbert OG and MAC. Gravity Apple is 25% THC, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gravity Apple effects include relaxed and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gravity Apple when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Alluvium Organics and Happy Dreams Genetics, Gravity Apple features flavors like apple, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gravity Apple typically ranges from $40–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gravity Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.