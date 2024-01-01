Cherry Burger Infused Pre-Rolls

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cherry Burger provides a balanced experience, delivering a calming body high accompanied by a gentle cerebral uplift. It's often used for stress relief, pain management, and promoting relaxation, making it suitable for evening use.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

About this strain

Cherry Burger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Burst and Han Solo Burger. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cherry pie with a hint of diesel. Cherry Burger is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Burger effects include happiness, sleepiness, and upliftedness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Cherry Burger features flavors like cherry, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Burger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you relax and enjoy life, Cherry Burger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Shop products
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
Notice a problem?Report this item