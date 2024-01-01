About this product
Cherry Burger Infused Pre-Rolls
Cherry Burger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Burst and Han Solo Burger. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cherry pie with a hint of diesel. Cherry Burger is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Burger effects include happiness, sleepiness, and upliftedness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Cherry Burger features flavors like cherry, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Burger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you relax and enjoy life, Cherry Burger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.