Crostata Infused Pre-Rolls

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Crostata provides a balanced experience, offering both uplifting cerebral effects and relaxing body sensations. This strain is suitable for both daytime and evening use, making it a versatile choice for various situations.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

About this strain

Crostada is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Biscotti Sundae. This strain is a fruit-n-gas hybrid that has a sweet-petrol and berry nose with copious amounts of fresh fruity terpenes. Crostada is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Crostada effects include euphoria, pain relief, calm, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crostada when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Crostada features flavors like earthy, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Crostada typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crostada, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand HIMALAYA
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
