Funky Charms Infused Pre-Rolls

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Funky Charms is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, this strain delivers a playful high that leaves you feeling blissfully relaxed yet creatively inspired.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

Funky Charms is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grease Monkey and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Funky Charms has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Charms, before let us know! Leave a review.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
