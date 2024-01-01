Grape Guava (Solventless Rosin) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

This hybrid is a tasty delight, with delicious flavors and aromas of grape and sweet guava. It brings a head-lightening happiness and a relaxing sensation, like swinging in a hammock.
Himalaya Solventless Rosin cartridges deliver premium quality. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this strain

Grape Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Guava. This strain is a fruity and floral hybrid that has a grape and guava flavor. Grape Guava is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Guava effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Guava features flavors like grape, guava, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Grape Guava typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a sweet and smooth hybrid that can enhance your mood and inspire your imagination. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
