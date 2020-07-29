About this product
This delicious strain is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain will give you an intense euphoric feeling along with the craving for all of your favorite munchies!
All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
About this brand
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.